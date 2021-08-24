Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,412,392 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412,392 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $154,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $137.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.