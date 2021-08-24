Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 196,585 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,376,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196,585 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $733,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $533,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $352,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,049,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,244,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,086,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,084,000 after buying an additional 200,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,651. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

