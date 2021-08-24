Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,724 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Vail Resorts worth $97,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.33. The company had a trading volume of 200,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,109. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

