Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,140 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,140 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.29. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,417. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

