Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 676,664 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,664 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $209,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.19. 564,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.38. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

