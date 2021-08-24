DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 7.72, but opened at 8.15. DiDi Global shares last traded at 8.42, with a volume of 216,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,606,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

