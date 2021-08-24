Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 175,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 379,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Digihost Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

