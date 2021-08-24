Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $166.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.21.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.49. 11,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

