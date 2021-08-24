Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

