Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 33.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.