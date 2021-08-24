Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives $45.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.63.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 5,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,587. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.87.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

