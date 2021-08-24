Doyle Wealth Management Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $302.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

