Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans $0.78 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7799 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRETF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

