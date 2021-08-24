Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans $0.78 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7799 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRETF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

