DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00050308 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

