Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.55.

DRE opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.77.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 173.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

