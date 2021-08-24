Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 132 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.12.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.