Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 27,411 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,411 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SM opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

