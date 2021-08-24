Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $737,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 86.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,721 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.