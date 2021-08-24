Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $644,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of WERN opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

