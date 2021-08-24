Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 6,546 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 187.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.