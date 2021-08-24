Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $622,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $649,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,642,502.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,238,788. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

