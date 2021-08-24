DXdao Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $329,109.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $441.22 or 0.00919546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.00406677 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

