eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,597 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $30,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in eBay by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

