EHang (EH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EH opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.38. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25.

Separately, TheStreet cut EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in EHang were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

