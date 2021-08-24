Electroneum Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $309.00 million and $997,367.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 254.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,892,762,331 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

