Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 12,201 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

BBY stock traded up $9.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.49. 11,870,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

