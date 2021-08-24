Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 184,470 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,470 shares during the period. Qurate Retail accounts for approximately 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Qurate Retail worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,507 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 33.0% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,357 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Finally, Bislett Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 81.8% during the first quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock worth $11,628,052. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.