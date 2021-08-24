Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 922 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.04. 142,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,456. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.