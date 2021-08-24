Empowered Funds LLC Sells 10,475 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $114.39. 2,814,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,674. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.