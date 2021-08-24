Empowered Funds LLC Sells 77,824 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,412,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 334,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,406. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

