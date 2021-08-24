Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,892,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,778,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

RCD stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,102. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $153.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

