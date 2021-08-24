Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.40. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.89. 69,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

