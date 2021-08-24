Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.46 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.