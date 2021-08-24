Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 349,296 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $114.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

