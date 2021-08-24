Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,477 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Entravision Communications worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,209 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 37.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE EVC opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

