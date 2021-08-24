Equitable Trust Co. Buys 185 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.9% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.74. 2,789,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

