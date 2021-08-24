Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

