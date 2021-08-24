Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $177.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.76. The company has a market cap of $322.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.