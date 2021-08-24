Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

