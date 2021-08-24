Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,252 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.02 on Monday, reaching $276.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

