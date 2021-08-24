Equitable Trust Co. Sells 352 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

