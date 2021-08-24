Erasca Inc’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Erasca’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Erasca had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Erasca’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERAS. Guggenheim began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

