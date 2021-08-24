Erste Group Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Sell

Erste Group downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $142.76 on Friday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.