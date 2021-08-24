ESBC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63,953.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $63,953.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,799,120 coins and its circulating supply is 29,519,786 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

