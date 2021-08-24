Ethereum Meta Price Hits $0.0000 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.86 million and $9,481.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00800553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00099896 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars.

