Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.01). Everi reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,443. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Everi by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Everi by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

