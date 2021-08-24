EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $128.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.14 million and the highest is $130.00 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $116.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $490.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $494.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $554.06 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $572.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 182,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,437. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,284.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,721 shares of company stock worth $1,174,328 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,500,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after buying an additional 173,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

