Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVGN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Evogene by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

