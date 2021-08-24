Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.54

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.54 and last traded at C$43.35, with a volume of 13643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.27%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

