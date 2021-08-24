Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 6,198 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

AMWD opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

